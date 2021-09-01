Cancel
Wholesale Insurance Expert Ken Young Joins Western Security Surplus, An XPT Partners Company

SANTA ANA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Security Surplus Insurance Brokers (WSS), an XPT Partners company, is pleased to announce the hiring of Ken Young as an Assistant Vice President, Senior Underwriter/Broker. WSS, headquartered in Plano, TX, is a wholesale brokerage and general agency dealing exclusively with appointed and licensed retail agents.

Ken will be located in Santa Ana, CA, working closely with Mark Kaufman, Chief Operating Officer of WSS, to help expand the footprint of that office while simultaneously growing his current book of business. Ken writes a wide range of classes and coverages and brings 19 years of underwriting and brokerage expertise to his new position - including quoting and binding with dozens of in-house carrier programs.

"I am very pleased to be joining the Western Security Surplus team and look forward to expanding our reach across Orange County and beyond," Young said. "WSS has an excellent history of providing specialized coverage and I know we will accomplish great things moving forward."

Before joining WSS, Ken served as Assistant Vice President to RT Specialty, W. Brown & Associates, and Hull & Company in a variety of leadership roles. He is a Certified Insurance Counselor active in the C.I.C. program with the National Alliance, and volunteers for the Orange County Sheriff Department and Adventure Guides (YMCA).

"I have known Ken for 17 years and am thrilled to have the opportunity to work together," says Kaufman. "Ken has a strong knowledge of underwriting and is well respected in the industry; he's a perfect fit for the fun but hardworking culture of WSS."

Western Security Surplus welcomes Ken to his new role and looks forward to the contributions he will surely make to the company.

About Western Security SurplusWestern Security Surplus Insurance Brokers, an XPT Partners company, is a wholesale insurance brokerage and general agency founded in 1981, offering a wide range of standard, unique and exclusive insurance programs. WSS holds licenses in various states across the country.

About XPT PartnersXPT Partners focuses on commercial P&C brokerage, binding and transportation by bringing together wholesale broking and multiple binding authority platforms across many specialty lines. XPT Partners stands apart by delivering expertise, market access, new product development and exclusive service offerings to client agencies through a collaborative partnership culture. For more information, please contact Mark Smith at msmith@xptspecialty.com or visit xptspecialty.com.

Media Contact: Anita Nevins, anita@webdcmarketing.com, 707-429-0877

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wholesale-insurance-expert-ken-young-joins-western-security-surplus-an-xpt-partners-company-301366990.html

SOURCE XPT Partners

