Chemomab To Participate In Upcoming September Investor Conferences

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September:

  • Citi 16 th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference Format: Available for 1-on-1 meetings Date: September 8-10, 2021 Registration Link
  • H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference(virtual) Format: On demand presentation and available for 1-on-1 meetings Date: September 13-15, 2021 Registration Link
  • Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences and MedTech Summit(virtual) Format: Live presentation webcast and available for 1-on-1 meetings Presentation: September 22, 8:15 am ET Webcast Link
  • Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference Format: Fireside chat and available for 1-on-1 meetings Fireside Chat: September 30, 11:20 am ET Webcast Link

The presentations and archived webcasts will also be accessible in the News and Events section of the Chemomab website.

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening inflammatory and fibrotic diseases and is currently in Phase 2 clinical development for the orphan diseases primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

For more information on Chemomab, please visit www.chemomab.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the clinical development pathway for CM-101; the future operations of Chemomab and its ability to successfully initiate and complete clinical trials and achieve regulatory milestones; the nature, strategy and focus of Chemomab; the development and commercial potential and potential benefits of any product candidates of Chemomab; and that the product candidates have the potential to address high unmet needs of patients with serious fibrosis-related diseases and conditions. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Chemomab's current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Chemomab's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Chemomab could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this presentation, including: the uncertain and time-consuming regulatory approval process; risks related to Chemomab's ability to correctly manage its operating expenses and its expenses; Chemomab's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, focusing on  CM-101; the timing of initiation of Chemomab's planned clinical trials; the timing of the availability of data from Chemomab's clinical trials; the timing of any planned investigational new drug application or new drug application; Chemomab's plans to research, develop and commercialize its current and future product candidates; the clinical utility, potential benefits and market acceptance of Chemomab's product candidates; Chemomab's commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; Chemomab's ability to protect its intellectual property position; and the requirement for additional capital to continue to advance these product candidates, which may not be available on favorable terms or at all. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to Chemomab's and its business can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Chemomab's filings and reports with the SEC. Chemomab expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Chemomab's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Contact:

Investor Relations: Irina KofflerLifeSci Advisors, LLCPhone: +1-917-734-7387 ir@chemomab.com

Chemomab Therapeutics:Sharon ElkobiVP, Business DevelopmentPhone: +972773310156 bd@chemomab.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chemomab-to-participate-in-upcoming-september-investor-conferences-301367126.html

SOURCE ChemomAb Ltd.

