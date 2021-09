Ford EV battery supplier SK Innovation has been busy in recent months after settling its legal battle with rival company LG Chem. Earlier this year, Ford and SK Innovation announced that the two companies were forming a battery production joint venture named BlueOvalSK, which will operate plants in both North America and Europe. SK also recently spun off its battery division into its own entity – SK Battery – as a way to raise funds for future expansion, and now, the company is investing $1 billion to build a new battery plant in China, according to Reuters.