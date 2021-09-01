Here's how to decorate your garden for fall
"Autumn is the time of year when the garden can look rather scruffy and can be in desperate need of a tidy up. The growing season is coming to an end and borders can look faded and tired. But now is the time to think ahead and realize the potential within your outdoor haven. A little effort now and you won’t be playing catch up in the spring," Danny Clarke, told Country Living. Danny reminds us that, just because summer is coming to a close and the evenings are beginning to draw in, we can still enjoy our gardens as social and beautiful outdoor spaces.www.koco.com
