30 facts about Ukraine
Interesting and little known facts about democratic traditions and personalities of Ukraine, about Crimea and outer space. On the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence, the team from the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security presented 30 interesting facts about our country. They illustrate democratic traditions of state-building, our common ground with regard to Crimea, imperturbability and the pursuit of freedom. Congratulation!codelist.biz
Comments / 0