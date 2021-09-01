Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

30 facts about Ukraine

By Vimal Kumar
codelist.biz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInteresting and little known facts about democratic traditions and personalities of Ukraine, about Crimea and outer space. On the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence, the team from the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security presented 30 interesting facts about our country. They illustrate democratic traditions of state-building, our common ground with regard to Crimea, imperturbability and the pursuit of freedom. Congratulation!

codelist.biz

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Government Of Ukraine#Byzantine#Antes#Ukrainians#The Crimean Tatars#The Crimean Khanate#Turks#Islam#Muslim#The National Assembly#The Crimean Tatar People#Elon Musk#Russian#Narodnaya Volya Lrb#Americans#Piwdenmasch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Related
LifestyletheplanetD

16 Interesting and Surprising Facts About Russia

Did you know that more than 5 million tourists visited Russia in 2019? While that may seem like a lot of people, Russia is a country that many people never visit. It is an underrated destination that you should add to your bucket list if you haven’t already. Russia is the perfect travel destination to experience delicious food, interesting culture, and beautiful architecture!
Public SafetyBirmingham Star

Another Crimean Tatar Detained In Russia-Annexed Crimea

Moscow-imposed authorities in Ukraine's Russia-annexed Crimea region have detained another Crimean Tatar after his home was searched. The Crimean Solidarity public group said that police detained Eldar Menseitov on September 7 after searching his home in the town of Molodizhne, near the Crimean capital, Simferopol. Menseitov is a defense witness...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. PoliticsSentinel

Is democracy vs. autocracy the new Cold War?

So said President Franklin D. Roosevelt of Nicaraguan dictator Anastasio Somoza, and how very American. For, from its first days, America has colluded with autocrats when the national interest demanded it. George Washington danced a jig in 1778 when he learned that our diplomats had effected an alliance with France’s...
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

How NATO Can Prepare for the Unthinkable: A War With Russia

It is time to get serious about shoring up NATO’s defensive capabilities in Eastern Europe. Russia continues to undertake activities designed to intimidate NATO allies and undermine the stability of neighboring Eastern European countries. The Russian military is improving its abilities to deploy large, combined armed forces along its western border and to conduct short notice attacks anywhere from the Baltics to the Black Sea.
Afghanistandallassun.com

Afghanistan: the warlords who will decide whether civil war is likely

Unsurprisingly, the Taliban's rapid takeover of power across Afghanistan has prompted headlines about a renewed "civil war". This is misleading, however. "Civil war" implies a situation where an insurgent movement is taking on a ruling government. But in 2001, it was not just the US-backed Northern Alliance that removed the Taliban from Kabul - other local commanders and political leaders were challenging their authority too.
PoliticsLongmont Daily Times-Call

Ralph Josephsohn: Debacle in Afghanistan

On Sept. 11, 2001, Al Qaeda terrorists launched coordinated suicide attacks against the United States orchestrated by Osama Bin Laden. Terrorists hijacked four commercial aircraft in flight. Two smashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in the City of New York , the third slammed into the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C., the fourth crashed in a vacant field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The toll of the carnage included 2,977 deaths, and some 6,000 injuries. The first tower as it billowed smoke was broadcast live to a national television audience. This evoked incredulity. When an aircraft careened into the second tower, incredulity became reality, penetrating not only the outer edifice of the tower, but also the nation’s soul. When the towers collapsed into a pile of rubble, the hideous monster of terrorism revealed its heinous face.
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Taliban official ‘compares women without hijab to sliced melon’

A Taliban member reportedly compared women to “sliced melons” being sold in a market in misogynist and objectifying remarks to a journalist in a video that has since gone viral on social media.The Taliban’s dubious claims of respecting women’s rights – compared to their record in their previous rule – have come under international scrutiny after the insurgents wrested control of Afghanistan once the US pulled its troops out of the country.The video, shared by a BBC Persian correspondent on Twitter, showed the Taliban member justifying the need for women to wear the hijab. It is not clear when...
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

Death Of An Afghan Icon: The Assassination Of Ahmad Shah Massoud

Two days before 9/11, an Al-Qaeda suicide squad posing as journalists sat down for an interview with Ahmad Shah Massoud, the last major commander resisting the jihadist group's Taliban allies in northern Afghanistan. Before he could answer a question, they detonated explosives that investigators said later had been cunningly disguised...

Comments / 0

Community Policy