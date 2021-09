At least one person was killed when a tanker truck overturned on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Plum Wednesday afternoon, shutting down the highway for over two hours. The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at mile marker 54.6 on Interstate 76, about 2 miles west of the Monroeville exit, according to PennDOT. Turnpike officials said at least one person was pronounced dead at the scene and that police closed the road due to the severity of the crash.