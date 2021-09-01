Cancel
Kentucky State

Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links: Shaedon Sharpe sets a commitment date

By Ben Roberts
Lexington Herald-Leader
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor Kentucky target Shaedon Sharpe announced Wednesday that he will reveal his commitment Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. UK is the major favorite for Sharpe, who is now ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the 2022 class by ESPN and Rivals.com. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Ontario has also taken an official visit to Arizona, where he currently plays high school ball, and engaged in discussions with the G League, but the Wildcats are expected to land his commitment next week.

