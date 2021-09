Cult of the Lamb is a new roguelike that looks like what would happen if one of your Animal Crossing villagers developed a satanic cult following. Announced during today's GamesCom 2021 Opening Night Live stream, Cult of the Lamb puts you in the trotters of a possessed lamb who was saved by a mysterious stranger and is therefore building a loyal following in their name. In venturing out to spread the word of your savior, you'll need to hack through new and increasingly dangerous enemies including rival cults whose leaders I presume are the boss battles.