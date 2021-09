Rail fares between London and Edinburgh are set to tumble from next month.A new “open access” train operator, branded Lumo, is to take on the state-owned LNER on the East Coast main line – with one-way fares starting at below £15 for nearly 400 miles of rail travel.From 25 October, Lumo will offer two services a day each way between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh Waverley, with the frequency increasing to five daily trips as new trains are delivered.They journey will take around four-and-a-half hours and serve Newcastle and the Northumberland town of Morpeth en route – with some trains...