Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Tropical Depression Ida remnants hit Pittsburgh area with heavy rain, flash flood warning in effect

wtae.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — The western Pennsylvania area is under a Flash Flood Watch through late Wednesday as heavy rainfall from the remnants of now Tropical Depression Ida is impacting the area. Some areas are under a Flash Flood Warning until 12:15 p.m., including parts of Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Indiana Washington...

www.wtae.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
West Virginia State
County
Westmoreland County, PA
City
Beaver, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Flash Flood Warning#Extreme Weather#Tropical Depression Ida#Action Weather#The Flash Flood Watch#Mikeharveywtae
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Sullivan County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Sullivan FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne. * From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight. * Slow moving thunderstorms will move across northeast Pennsylvania and portions of the southern Catskills today, and have the potential to produce heavy rainfall. Some locations could see 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time. The combination of saturated ground conditions and heavy rain could lead to rapid runoff and flash flooding. * If excessive rainfall does occur small streams may rise out of their banks and there could also be ponding of water in low lying areas.
Lackawanna County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne. * From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight. * Slow moving thunderstorms will move across northeast Pennsylvania and portions of the southern Catskills today, and have the potential to produce heavy rainfall. Some locations could see 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time. The combination of saturated ground conditions and heavy rain could lead to rapid runoff and flash flooding. * If excessive rainfall does occur small streams may rise out of their banks and there could also be ponding of water in low lying areas.
Waushara County, WIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Waushara, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Waushara; Winnebago The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Winnebago County in east central Wisconsin Southeastern Waushara County in central Wisconsin * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 902 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Redgranite, or 9 miles southeast of Wautoma, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Redgranite around 905 AM CDT. Rush Lake around 920 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Oshkosh. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hemphill County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hemphill by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 18:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hemphill The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Hemphill County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 604 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Canadian, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Canadian. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pittsburgh, PAwtae.com

Cloudy with scattered rain showers on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Clouds will increase tonight with rain showers arriving midmorning Wednesday (around 10 a.m. northwest of the city) and lasting until close to dinner time (around 5 p.m.) into the Laurels. Rainfall will generally be light, with skies clearing a bit through the evening. More isolated showers will be...
Sullivan County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Sullivan FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne. * From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight. * Slow moving thunderstorms will move across northeast Pennsylvania and portions of the southern Catskills today, and have the potential to produce heavy rainfall. Some locations could see 1 to 2 inches of rain in a short period of time. The combination of saturated ground conditions and heavy rain could lead to rapid runoff and flash flooding. * If excessive rainfall does occur small streams may rise out of their banks and there could also be ponding of water in low lying areas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy