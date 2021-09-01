Cancel
Flash flood warning, pockets of heavy rain in Pittsburgh as Ida remnants move through

By Jeff Verszyla
wtae.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — Parts of western Pennsylvania are under a flash flood warning until 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, as rain from the remnants of now Tropical Depression Ida is impacting the area. The warning includes parts of Fayette, Indiana and Westmoreland counties. Click the video player above to watch the latest forecast...

