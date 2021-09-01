Cancel
Queens, NY

Boy, 9, dies in Queens house fire

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 7 days ago

A 9-year-old boy died when a fire tore through his Queens home early Wednesday, cops said.

The blaze broke out inside the three-story home on 102nd Road near 84th St. in Ozone Park about 2 a.m., officials said.

It took firefighters about half an hour to put the blaze out. They found little Remi Miguel Gomez Hernandez dead inside the home.

Ten other tenants and a firefighter were taken to Jamaica Hospital with various injuries not considered life threatening.

Fire marshals were investigating the cause of the fire.

Bronx, NYPosted by
Daily News

Man fatally run over by van in Bronx — and moments later someone runs off with scooter victim was riding

A 38-year-old man was fatally run over by a van in a Bronx intersection — and moments later someone ran off with the scooter the victim had been riding, police said Wednesday. The victim was riding his gas-powered scooter east on the E. 188th St. sidewalk in Belmont when he entered the intersection at Lorillard Place and crashed into a southbound Ford van about 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, cops said. ...
Bronx, NYPosted by
Daily News

Man, 31, fatally stabbed inside Bronx apartment, suspect arrested

A 31-year-old man was fatally stabbed inside a Bronx apartment, police said Wednesday. Cori Lowe was knifed multiple times in the upper body during a confrontation inside the apartment on E. 232nd St. near White Plains Road in Wakefield about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, cops said. EMS rushed Lowe to Montefiore Medical Center but he could not be saved. He lived about a mile away from the apartment he ...

