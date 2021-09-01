Boy, 9, dies in Queens house fire

A 9-year-old boy died when a fire tore through his Queens home early Wednesday, cops said.

The blaze broke out inside the three-story home on 102nd Road near 84th St. in Ozone Park about 2 a.m., officials said.

It took firefighters about half an hour to put the blaze out. They found little Remi Miguel Gomez Hernandez dead inside the home.

Ten other tenants and a firefighter were taken to Jamaica Hospital with various injuries not considered life threatening.

Fire marshals were investigating the cause of the fire.