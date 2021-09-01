Create a Product Prototype
Prototypes can be used to test a new idea, recruit investors or get customer feedback before launching to a wider market. A prototype is a functional, not final version of a product or service that businesses can use for testing, to solicit feedback, and to introduce to investors before officially launching to a wider market. Prototypes are used to determine whether a design will work and to make any necessary adjustments before spending your valuable budget on mass production.www.uschamber.com
