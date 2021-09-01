Cancel
Braxton County, WV

Flash Flood Warning issued for Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Kanawha, Nicholas, Roane by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-01 07:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Kanawha; Nicholas; Roane The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Kanawha County in central West Virginia Southeastern Roane County in central West Virginia Southern Braxton County in north central West Virginia South Central Calhoun County in north central West Virginia Central Clay County in north central West Virginia North Central Nicholas County in southeastern West Virginia * Until 1130 AM EDT. * At 728 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Sutton, Clay, Gassaway, Big Otter, Birch River, Wallback, Glen, Harrison, Flatwoods, Strange Creek, Servia, Ivydale, Frametown, Nebo, Little Birch, Procious and Centralia. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

