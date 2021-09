With only one quarterback on the active roster, the Patriots had Devlin “Duck” Hodges in for a tryout on Tuesday. The 25-year-old spent two years with the Steelers and started six games as a rookie, going 3-3 while throwing five touchdowns to eight interceptions in his first season. He’d been in training camp with the Rams this summer but was cut in August. A prolific duck caller, Hodges landed his famous nickname while quarterbacking at Samford University.