John Wilson appears at the Proms, though not with his eponymous orchestra!. If we discount a COVID racked 2020, this is the first time that the John Wilson Orchestra has not appeared at the Proms since 2008. We did, however, enjoy ‘The Golden Age of Broadway’ earlier in the season with the BBC Concert Orchestra and Richard Balcombe, which covered ground usually reserved for the JWO, while Wilson himself has now appeared at the helm of the Sinfonia of London. This orchestra recorded many soundtracks in the 1950s and 60s, including Bernard Hermann’s score for Vertigo, and was re-formed in 2018 by Wilson to focus on a series of recording projects. This means that not only was this the orchestra’s debut Prom, but also its first ever live concert!