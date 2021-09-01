Cancel
Social Security won’t be able to pay full benefits by 2034, new report shows

By CNN
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
WASHINGTON / CNN — Social Security will have to cut benefits by 2034 if Congress does nothing to address the program’s long-term funding insufficiency, according to an annual report released Tuesday by the Social Security and Medicare trustees.

The current prediction is one year earlier than reported last year. By 2034, trust funds for Social Security will be depleted and will only have the facilities to pay 78% in promised benefits to retirees and disabled beneficiaries.

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent economic recession are to blame for moving up the depletion rate. It was driven by a big drop in employment which resulted in a decline in revenue from payroll taxes.

The trust fund for Medicare Part A, which covers hospital and nursing home costs for seniors, will be depleted by 2026, the same year as reported last year. At that point, the program would only be able to pay out 91 percent of promised benefits.

Medicare Part B, which helps seniors pay for doctor visits and outpatient care, as well as Part D, which covers prescription drug benefits, are “adequately financed into the indefinite future,” the report said. That’s because the law requires automatic financing for them.

At the end of 2020, about 65 million people were getting Social Security benefits and nearly 63 million were covered under Medicare.

The trustees urged lawmakers to address the shortfall sooner rather than later. Lawmakers could increase payroll taxes, curtail benefits or enact some combination of both.

President Joe Biden campaigned on expanding Social Security benefits, but his economic agenda hasn’t addressed the entitlement program.

Biden fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul earlier this summer after Saul refused to submit his resignation. The White House alleged that Saul, a Donald Trump appointee, undermined Social Security disability benefits. Republicans criticized the move, arguing that Saul had bipartisan support and that his removal would polarize the agency.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

