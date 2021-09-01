Carolyn Bogott: YMCA’s Baker eager to give back to community

Diane Baker’s eyes shine as she describes her current job as executive director of the YMCA at the Austin Community Recreation Center. She comes from a family who feels a responsibility to “give back.” She describes herself as “super passionate” about the community of Austin. In the past, Diane was an enthusiastic parent volunteer for St. Augustine’s school, soccer and for most anything her kids were involved in. In addition, she served on various community boards, all while working for the family business, McFarland Truck Lines, Inc. Those experiences, plus her five years as Executive Director of United Way of Mower County, taught her about attention to detail and that “everything matters” in the smooth running of an enterprise.