Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Police issue warrants for Ohio man accused of assaulting reporter on live TV during Hurricane Ida coverage

By Nexstar Media Wire
KSNT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGULFPORT, Miss. (KSNT) — Police in Mississippi have issued warrants for an Ohio man who is accused of assaulting a reporter on live TV during Hurricane Ida coverage. The Gulfport Police Department announced it had issued warrants for Benjamin Eugene Dagley, of Wooster, Ohio, after he was identified with help from the public. In the video, he can be seen getting out of his car and getting in the face of NBC and MSNBC reporter Shaquille Brewster.

www.ksnt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wooster, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Gulfport, MS
Government
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
City
Gulfport, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Gulfport, MS
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Hurricane Ida#Msnbc#Msnbc#Pjr1745#Gulfport Police Dept#Gulfportpolice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Los Angeles, CAABC News

Britney Spears' father Jamie files to end 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has filed to end the conservatorship of the pop star's estate that has been in place since 2008, according to multiple sources. Jamie Spears filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court to terminate the legal agreement, which gave him control over his daughter's financial decisions. According to the documents, the elder Spears said his daughter will not need to undergo psychological evaluation in order to terminate the conservatorship -- a request Britney Spears made in June.
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy