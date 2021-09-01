Letter to the Editor: Dornink and Mueller support law enforcement

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has condemned Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) defense of his state’s extreme abortion law as “disgusting.”. Abbott on Tuesday dismissed concerns the new legislation, which came into force this month and makes the provision of abortion care in the state after six weeks gestation a criminal act, would force rape or incest victims to carry their pregnancies to term. They had at least six weeks to get an abortion and he would “work tirelessly to make sure we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas,” Abbott added.