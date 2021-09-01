Letter to the Editor: Dornink and Mueller support law enforcement
Thank you to Sen. Gene Dornink and Rep. Patricia Mueller for supporting police officers and public safety efforts during the 2021 legislative session. On behalf of our state’s police officers, corrections officers, and dispatchers, we’re writing to publicly say ‘thank you’ to Sen. Dornink and Rep. Mueller for their steadfast support of increased public safety efforts during the past legislative session in St. Paul.www.austindailyherald.com
