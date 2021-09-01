Cancel
Ronis Bonus: Updated Rankings

By Adam Ronis
fantasyalarm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final month of the season is here. The rankings have been updated for the rest of the year. Here are some of the biggest risers and fallers in my rankings. Robbie Ray (Blue Jays): I haven't been a big fan of Ray the last few years. While he piled up the strikeouts, he worked deep counts, was hit hard when contact was made and crushed the WHIP. He finally has put it all together and is in the Cy Young conversation and has made his way into my Top 10 starting pitchers. He is 10-5 with a 2.71 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 31.9 percent strikeout rate and 6.2 percent walk rate. He had a WHIP of at least 1.34 in every year except one and a walk rate of at least 10.7 percent in the last four seasons. While Ray is still allowing hard contact and home...

