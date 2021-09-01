Our Opinion: Adversity can’t get in the way of festival

A huge shout out to the organizers, volunteers, musicians, artists and vendors who made this year’s 10th anniversary of the Austin ArtWorks Festival. Each year, this event has grown and exceeded the next as a go-to event in the area. It hasn’t been easy these last couple years though, as the ever-present COVID-19 pandemic continues to lay siege to our everyday lives. It’s been amazing to watch as people pulled together this year to create a one-of-kind event, even after altering how it needed to be done last year.