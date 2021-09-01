Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, MN

Our Opinion: Adversity can’t get in the way of festival

By Daily Herald
Austin Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA huge shout out to the organizers, volunteers, musicians, artists and vendors who made this year’s 10th anniversary of the Austin ArtWorks Festival. Each year, this event has grown and exceeded the next as a go-to event in the area. It hasn’t been easy these last couple years though, as the ever-present COVID-19 pandemic continues to lay siege to our everyday lives. It’s been amazing to watch as people pulled together this year to create a one-of-kind event, even after altering how it needed to be done last year.

www.austindailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Austin, MN
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Los Angeles, CAABC News

Britney Spears' father Jamie files to end 13-year conservatorship

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, has filed to end the conservatorship of the pop star's estate that has been in place since 2008, according to multiple sources. Jamie Spears filed paperwork in Los Angeles Superior Court to terminate the legal agreement, which gave him control over his daughter's financial decisions. According to the documents, the elder Spears said his daughter will not need to undergo psychological evaluation in order to terminate the conservatorship -- a request Britney Spears made in June.
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott signs sweeping election bill into law

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a restrictive election bill into law on Tuesday morning, after months of battles with Democrats who fled the state in a futile effort to block the legislation. Flanked by Republican state officials who championed of the legislation, including Sen. Bryan Hughes, Rep. Andrew Murr,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy