The internet has been buzzing of late over the finally released trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. A big part of what people are talking about is the significant presence of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. While Strange will get his own new movie before too long, he's also going to be a big part of the new Spider-Man film this December. However, before fans get a chance to see him play the marvel hero, they're going to see him in a very different sort of role. The first trailer for Netflix's The Power of the Dog is here, and it's got Cumberbatch looking incredibly creepy, but with an incredible cast backing him up.