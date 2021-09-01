Cancel
Pennsylvania State

PA Cyber Enhances Five Regional Offices for Students and Families

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Photo of Erie Lobby courtesy of Pa Cyber) The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School has relocated several of its regional offices to provide bigger and better facilities for students and their families. Headquartered in Midland, the K-12 online school maintains a network of nine regional offices around the state that serve as hubs for enrollment, orientation, and year-round enrichment activities. PA Cyber has relocated its Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg, and Philadelphia offices to new addresses within the same metropolitan areas. Grand opening celebrations will be held for the Greensburg, Harrisburg, and Philadelphia offices after each location opens.

