THE LOST SYMBOL (2021) TV Show Trailer 2: A Nefarious Organization Wants Ashley Zukerman to Locate an Ancient Portal [Peacock]

By Rollo Tomasi
film-book.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeacock has released the second TV show trailer for The Lost Symbol (2021). View here the first The Lost Symbol trailer. The Lost Symbol stars Ashley Zukerman, Simon Webster, Gia Sandhu, Sammi Rotibi, Patrick Ronan, Sumalee Montano, Alison Mackay, Beau Knapp, Keenan Jolliff, Eddie Izzard, Rick Gonzalez, Gabriel Davenport, Valorie Curry, Nicki Burke, and Raoul Bhaneja.

