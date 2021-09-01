THE LOST SYMBOL (2021) TV Show Trailer 2: A Nefarious Organization Wants Ashley Zukerman to Locate an Ancient Portal [Peacock]

Steve Martin and Martin Short continue their showbiz bromance in this clever sitcom that owes as much to their chemistry as it does to Woody Allen films. The pair play residents of a New York high-rise who bond while investigating the death of a fellow tenant. There's lots to savor in these 10 episodes, including fellow crime buff Selena Gomez, who shows a flair for deadpan comedy. But it's the stars' witty insults that provide most of the laughs.