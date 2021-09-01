Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Website Urges People to Report Anyone Having Abortion After Six Weeks

By Khaleda Rahman
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new law that prohibits abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected took effect in Texas on September 1.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
556K+
Followers
58K+
Post
605M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Law#New Texas#Republican#Texas Right To Life#Prolifewhistleblower Com#Pro Life#The Supreme Court#Texans#Latino#Indigenous
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Related
Texas Stateeenews.net

‘People can die’: Texas bill would strip worker water breaks

A Republican push meant to prevent Texas municipalities from protecting workers from the coronavirus pandemic also threatens to eliminate bare-bones requirements in two cities giving construction workers time to hydrate in the heat. Dallas and Austin require employers to provide construction workers 10-minute water breaks every four hours. That’s seen...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Texas governor Greg Abbott’s approval rating falls amid anger over new abortion law and Covid spread

Texas governor Greg Abbott’s popularity has taken a hit after the state passed a restrictive new abortion law and as it grapples with spiralling Covid cases.A survey from The Texas Policy Project at the University of Texas at Austin found just 42 per cent of Texans approve of the direction the state is going in, Mr Abbott’s lowest approval rating since he was first elected in 2014.A slim majority - 52 per cent - said the state was on the wrong path, the worst figure recorded by the institute since it started in 2008.The University of Texas poll found...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden belies his abortion ban outrage by refusing to make birth control available over the counter

In response to a pro-life Texas law, President Joe Biden is engaged in performative vice signaling. At best. The courts will likely strike down the new law deputizing Texans effectively to enforce a ban on abortions after six weeks, but the Biden administration, eager to distract from a number of scandals, has pounced on the Lone Star State. Biden has promised a "whole-of-government" response to the law, with the president promising to weaponize the Justice Department against the state.
Women's HealthAustin American-Statesman

'Enough is enough': Texas Medical Association opposes new abortion restrictions

Texas' largest medical association is opposing a new state law prohibiting abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, saying in a strongly worded statement the law will "normalize vigilante interference in the patient-physician relationship." Leaders for the Texas Medical Association, which represents more than 55,000 physicians and medical students...
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How a Massachusetts case could end the Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court’s Whole Woman’s Health decision not to block the Texas post-six-week abortion ban has caused terrified abortion providers to shut down despite the ban’s flagrant violation of Roe v. Wade. A particularly chilling aspect of the Texas law empowers any civilian anywhere to sue Texans who aid in an abortion and to collect a bounty of at least $10,000 if they win in court.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

11 new laws that take effect on Sept. 1, including open carry, medical marijuana

These 11 new Texas laws go into effect Sept. 1. Here's what to know about each, from constitutional carry to medical marijuana to abortion restrictions. Texas' constitutional carry law makes it the largest state in America to allow residents 21 and older to openly carry a gun in public without passing a training class or receiving a permit. It does not apply to anyone with a criminal record.
Texas StateMother Jones

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Went on Fox News to Blame the COVID Surge on Black People

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. On Thursday night, as the Texas Supreme Court rebuked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on school mask mandates and Texas’ education agency temporarily backed off enforcing it, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick fled to the safe space of Fox News to blame the whole thing on—who else?!—Black people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy