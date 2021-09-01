Xbox Series X Restock Update for Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, GameStop and More

Update: We can confirm that the Target PS5 restock today, August 10, was local, and if you follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, he'll send you an alert when PS5 is in stock next nationwide – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. This wasn't your big chance to buy the PlayStation 5. Instead, it was limited to just a few Target stores in the US and even fewer consoles at those stores (between one and three consoles mostly; a few had six or nine available). Also, if it said there was one console left in stock, there were probably zero consoles. Why? Because we saw PS5 Disc restock a week-and-a-half ago at Target and if customers didn't pick up the Sony console by then, the inventory went back into the system, but with very little chance to actually buy it.