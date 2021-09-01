Cancel
Al Batt: A plethora of padiddles and a pluviometer

By Al Batt
Austin Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Guess who I ran into on my way to the eye doctor. I have a wonderful neighbor named Bruce. Whenever I pass his drive, thoughts occur to me. I was busier than a mirror merchant during an earthquake. My early morning drive in the city found me in the middle of the state padiddle championships. I drove along wondering why I’d purchased coconut shampoo when I didn’t even own a coconut as I listened to the voice of my GPS direct me to where I needed to be. The traffic was heavy enough as I drove on what was left of a road that the GPS said, “In 600 feet, turn right and let me out.”

