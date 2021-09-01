Cancel
Part I: Unreleased faculty survey shows concerns over toxic workplace still plague CFCC

By WHQR
whqr.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo leading members of the Faculty Association leaving in frustration, concerning results of a faculty survey that were never released, removing the grievance process against the college president from the faculty handbook, concerns about transparency, the discrepancy between how the Board of Trustees rate their own performance versus how a third of the faculty see them — these are all part of WHQR’s look into the college's allegedly toxic climate.

