Part I: Unreleased faculty survey shows concerns over toxic workplace still plague CFCC

DCPS isn’t the only school system facing concern about the start of in-person fall classes. Since classes formally resumed on Aug. 23, Howard University has seen a slew of tense exchanges between faculty and school administrators over faculty’s concerns about health and safety. Prominent faculty concerns include: the school pushing back the deadline for students and staff who will be on campus to be fully vaccinated; the expectation that classes be in person (with few exceptions); lags in the faculty accommodations request process; and issues with adequate ventilation, temperature, and humidity levels in classrooms.