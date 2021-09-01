Cancel
Health

The Future of Secure Medical Device and Clients’ Records Using Blockchain Technology

coinspeaker.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIFocus, on behalf of AYA Medical, the largest laser manufacturer in North America, is glad to announce a strategic partnership with Kinglory’s blockchain technology. This collaboration can effectively protect industry knowledge, patent rights, and consumer safety as more and more consumers now want to be informed before they make a decision, especially when it comes to their health.

#Medical Device#Blockchain Technology#Tech Company#Russia#Ifocus#Aya Medical#L Or Al Group#Bausch Lomb Group#Canadian#Kinglory Org#B2c B2b#Social Links
TechnologyPosted by
Benzinga

Byrna Technologies Launches Personal Security Device On Amazon Platform

Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN) launches its products on Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) e-commerce platform, expanding from essentially one product, one sales channel company to a multi-product, multi-channel company. Byrna launched on Amazon by introducing the new Byrna SD (Self Defense) personal security device, which will be offered exclusively on...
Healthmakeuseof.com

When Tech Meets Biology: 6 Medical Technologies Shaping the Future of Healthcare

Over the past hundred years, the medical industry has made huge technological leaps. Ultrasounds, stents, stem cell treatments: a lot of progress has been made in the way of helping humanity. But what's next? What technologies could change the world of healthcare and medicine? Well, here are some that could become the norm in the not-so-distant future.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Magnetic Therapy Device Market Innovations Skyrocketing the Growth, Players -EMD Medical Technologies Iskra Medical

The Magnetic Therapy Device market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.47% and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. This market study by Decisive Markets Insights enlightens buyers with the highest quality of industry knowledge and data that exactly suits the niche and business requirements. Every effort is made to research the business materials and thus, the research report analyses data to generate a qualitative as well as quantitative market study. The report's goal is to define future market trends and forecast revenue in the international industry for the next eight years. Also, the market research study includes a complete market analysis of financial instruments, the inclusion basis for a specific type of product on the market, all country use costs, the impact of technology employing life curves, and changes in the conditions and their impact on the Magnetic Therapy Device market.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Pakistani blockchain marketplace completes record $30M raise

Pakistani blockchain-powered business-to-business (B2B) marketplace, Bazaar Technologies, has secured $30 million in the country’s largest Series A round to date. Bazaar announced the closure of its latest raise on Aug. 24, revealing that th Silicon Valley-based Defy Partners and Singapore’s Wavemaker Partners had led the funding round. The round also...
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Citigroup Mulling Bitcoin Futures Products for Institutional Clients

American multinational investment banking giant Citigroup Inc. is considering offering Bitcoin futures trading for some institutional clients according to reports. A Reuters report on August 25 citing a spokesperson for the bank stated that it had seen increased demand in the cryptocurrency space. The nameless source stated that the U.S....
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Patient Fluid Status Monitor Device Market Growth Analysis by To IT Sector , By Market Players:, Noninvasive Medical Technologies etc.

The research report on the Global Patient Fluid Status Monitor Device market providing information such as major leading industry players, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. The Recent research report Patient Fluid Status Monitor Device market published by Contrive Market Research. The research report...
EconomyCoinTelegraph

China’s new blockchain infrastructure to digitize securities and futures

Chinese regulators, including the Securities Association of China and the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), held a meeting in Beijing to promote blockchain technology in the securities industry and discuss regulations. In the symposium organized by China Securities Industry Alliance Chain and Off-Site Alliance Chain, the deputy director-general of the...
ElectronicsPosted by
The Associated Press

Exactech Unveils the Future of Soft Tissue Management with First Surgeries Using Newton™, an Active Intelligence® Technology

GAINESVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2021-- Exactech, a developer and producer of innovative implants, instrumentation and smart technologies for joint replacement surgery, today announced first surgeries using Newton™, an innovative soft tissue management technology that combines dynamic ligament balancing and real-time guidance to bring to life a personalized intraoperative solution designed to improve total knee replacement surgery outcomes and patient satisfaction.
Technologysciencetimes.com

Major Automakers Find Ways to Integrate Blockchain Technology

Major automakers around the globe are finding a variety of ways to integrate blockchain technology in their vehicles, proving how the innovative technology can be used in a variety of applications and industries. In 2018, the Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI), an organization of automakers, mobility, energy and infrastructure providers,...
Advocacyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Donatekart adopts Blockchain Technology

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): In an innovative move, India's leading and one of the most trusted online crowdfunding platforms, Donatekart, has decided to use the blockchain technology to bring about transparency in food distribution and to fulfill the national dream of ZeroHunger. The tech platform is developed by...
Worldcoinspeaker.com

Alchemy Pay’s ACH Lists on Coinone in South Korea

Payment gateway utility token gains further traction in Asian markets. The world’s 14th largest cryptocurrency exchange by spot trading volume, Coinone, now supports trading and custody of Alchemy Pay’s utility token, ACH, for its market of predominantly South Korean traders. Trading of ACH began on Friday, September 3rd at 6pm KST.
TechnologyCoinTelegraph

Let’s be clear: Blockchain technology is infrastructure

In recent weeks, the blockchain industry made headlines as it engaged in intense discussions with lawmakers after a $28 billion crypto tax reporting proposal unexpectedly became part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal (BID). Ultimately, the BID language was unchanged, leaving uncertainty for the companies that build on blockchain, especially those dedicated to its value beyond cryptocurrency trading. Though unsuccessful in their bid to amend the language, many are claiming victory over the industry finding its voice in the negotiations. Now, it needs to use that voice to refocus the conversation on what really matters — the fact that blockchain technology is infrastructure, not just a revenue source to fund it.
Marketsindustryglobalnews24.com

Blockchain in Manufacturing Market was Valued at US$ 375.28 Mn in 2020 Owing to Growing Demand for Real-Time Data Analyses and Proactive Maintenance

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust forecast for the blockchain in manufacturing market during the 2021-2029 period. In its newly released report, AMI anticipates the market will grow at 65.5% owing to growing focus on cost of production and energy efficiency along with convergence of operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) around the world. AMI reports that the market stood at a valuation of US$ 375.28 Mn in 2020.
Marketscoinspeaker.com

Robeecoin, the World’s First Crypto Token Focused on E-Commerce and Job Building

Robeecoin is a fork of Bitcoin and running an independent mainnet that aims to revolutionize the crypto ecosystem with its use case. It is the first coin that specializes in the e-commerce business and creating employment opportunities. Robeecoin plans to develop RobeeMarket for worldwide e-commerce websites in soon future. So that Robeecoin will maintain its own ecosystem to let people make money and cost money in it.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Sales force automation software market To witness profit-making growth over 2020-2025 - AMR Study

Sales force automation software market was valued at $3,872 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $7,773 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2017 to 2023. Sales force automation happens when software tools automate parts of the sales process. It mainly focuses on the automation of repetitive, administrative tasks that can be too much time-consuming for a sales team to perform. In the sales force automation market, cloud-based software is largely used. Such software facilitates secure data storage, which is extremely needed in today's day and age. The secure data storage allows businesses to get safe access and curtails the overheads. It provides solutions that help in increasing the sales and maintenance of the entire corporate sales process. The market key players are constantly bringing new developments for the global sales force automation market growth in the upcoming times.

