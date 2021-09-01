WIN a stay at Disneyland® Paris

With under 25 days away from Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, we’re gearing up for a fantastic Fall with big celebrations honoring 50 years of magic. The 18-month long magical celebration begins on October 1, 2021, and Disney’s preparations are well underway. Two new nighttime spectaculars including Magic Kingdom’s “Disney Enchantment“ and EPCOT’s “Harmonious” are coming to Disney Parks. Disney’s newest attraction, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is coming to EPCOT while over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, “Disney KiteTails” will soon be making a debut. While we are looking forward to all of these experiences the “Disney Fab 50” character collection coming to all four parks is drawing another experience to add to the celebration. We have been counting down the sculpture reveals below. The Fab 50 character collection Castle slots seem to be full, but by our count – we’re missing a statue… character #50. Check out the latest additions and our character list below.