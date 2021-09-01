WIN a stay at Disneyland® Paris
It’s time for magical favourites and new experiences!. Disneyland® Paris is back. And with magical favourites and new experiences ready and waiting for our Guests, it’s been worth the wait. And what’s more, it’s time for magical mealtimes to return, with a mouthwatering offer that gives your customers up to 20% off all meals* when they book a stay in a Disney® Hotel or Les Villages Nature® Paris before 12th October 2021 for an arrival between 9th January and 30th March 2022.travelweekly.co.uk
