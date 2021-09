Formula 1 returns to Zandvoort this week for the first Dutch Grand Prix in 36 years, and boy, does Stefano Domenicali and his team sure need it to be a good one. The debacle at Spa would have been a disaster at any time, but in a year when the pandemic has forced another hasty reshuffle of the schedule and a drop from the planned 23 races to 22, the (non-)Belgian GP is a disastrous blow for the commercial rights holder and threatens to hurt F1 further where it feels it the most. F1 is always about the money.