Win a three-night Valletta city break for two

The coronavirus has made the future far from certain, however, it is still possible to roam far and wide in complete safety with all of life’s luxuries on hand aboard a charter yacht, and the Western Mediterranean is one of the top crewed luxury yacht charter destinations for 2021, 2022 and beyond. Whether chartering a sailing yacht or motor yacht, there is plenty of room onboard for sunbathing and dining, and the larger superyachts might come with a Jacuzzi, gym, pool or even spa and beauty facilities. Private travel arrangements ensure that you can maintain social distancing from the moment you leave your abode until you’re safe and relaxing on board.