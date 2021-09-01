Win a three-night Valletta city break for two
Make a booking to the Maltese Islands with Mercury Holidays by 6th October to be entered into a draw to win a three-night Valletta city-break for two. Stay at the Rosselli – AX Privilege, a meticulously restored 17th-century palazzo, offering 25 designer rooms centred around space and comfort whilst exuding luxurious touchpoints from Valletta’s rich cultural past. The boutique hotel also boasts a restaurant with Michelin Star status – Under-Grain. Flights and transfers included.travelweekly.co.uk
