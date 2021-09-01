Complete with a bespoke master bedroom, panoramic windows, and an ensuite bathroom – Qatar Airways shows off its new plane that only select billionaires will step into.

Windows let in natural light and make a space feel bigger but in a bathroom there’s the privacy thing. Do you want to have the ability to adjust your blinds each time? How easy is it to access those blinds? If, for example, you have a window over your bathtub (not unusual by any account), do you really want to step into the bathtub to open or close them? Back in the eighties, the solution to this dilemma was simple. Throw in some glass block and call it a day. Talk about dated! I don’t even want to entertain the idea of 1970s frosted glass.