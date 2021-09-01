Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Missouri nursing homes struggle to boost dismal staff vaccination rates, fear new federal mandate will cause exodus

By MICHELE MUNZ AND ANNIKA MERRILEES
Miami Herald
 7 days ago

ST. LOUIS — Most of the residents of Crestwood Health Care Center, a nursing home near Florissant, are fully vaccinated. Most of the staff isn't. With just 10% of its 93 health care workers receiving the shot as of early August, the north St. Louis County facility had one of the lowest staff vaccination rates in the state. But the facility isn't alone: Missouri is nearly last in the nation for vaccination rates among nursing home employees.

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Eyesight#Annika Merrilees#Medicaid Services#Buffalo Prairie Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
Health ServicesMcKnight's

BREAKING 2: It’s official: Nursing homes must vaccinate employees or lose Medicaid, Medicare funding

President Joe Biden announced late Wednesday afternoon that U.S. nursing homes must use workers vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing vital Medicare and Medicaid funding. Providers immediately criticized the announcement for not including other healthcare sectors in the mandate. “Vaccination mandates for healthcare personnel should be applied to all healthcare...
U.S. Politicsoknursingtimes.com

Biden Mandates Vaccination for Nursing Home Workers

On August 18, President Joe Biden announced that he is directing all nursing homes to vaccinate their staff against COVID-19, to continue receiving Medicare and Medicaid funding. As CNN reports, this new mandate was triggered by the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant, which now accounts for 99% of the coronavirus cases in the US. This decision marks the first time President Biden has threatened to withhold federal funds to get more people vaccinated.
Florida Statearcamax.com

Florida nursing homes protest COVID-19 vaccine mandate as deaths climb

ORLANDO, Fla. — COVID-19 cases in Florida nursing homes have surged more than 20-fold since June as vaccination rates among staff continue to lag far below the national average. Still, the industry is pushing back against a new Biden administration vaccine mandate for its workers over concerns that many will quit rather than comply.
Health ServicesWIBC.com

Nursing Homes Could Lose Federal Funding If Staffs Are Not Fully Vaccinated

STATEWIDE — Nursing homes get federal funding through Medicare and Medicaid, but that funding could be cut off if nursing home workers refuse to get vaccinated. Under the Biden administration, federal health authorities have threatened to take away Medicare and Medicaid funding from nursing homes if all workers are not fully vaccinated. It’s a regulation that could take effect this month.
Missouri Statekcur.org

Advocates And Unions Support Vaccine Mandate For Missouri's Nursing Home Workers

Advocates for nursing home residents and unions that represent nursing home employees back the Biden administration’s effort to make sure workers get the COVID-19 vaccine. The administration’s order requires nursing homes that accept Medicare and Medicaid to ensure that their workers are fully vaccinated. President Joe Biden said facilities that don’t mandate vaccines could lose federal funding.
Hays, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Local nursing homes behind state goal for staff COVID vaccinations

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has released data on the number of staff members who are vaccinated in nursing homes across the state. Good Samaritan in Hays ranked the highest in Ellis County with a vaccination rate of 65.2 percent as of Tuesday. KDHE reported Ascension Via Christi Village had a staff vaccination rate of 55.6 percent.
Florida StateMiami Herald

Florida nursing homes have low staff vaccination rates. Resident cases and deaths are rising.

Michelle Pasko visits her elderly parents and disabled brother almost every day at the Miami nursing home and independent living center where her family has lived since 2019. Pasko and her parents and brother are vaccinated against COVID-19, but they typically gather outdoors on the campus of Miami Jewish Health and they keep a healthy distance because “I always, in the back of my mind, knew the elderly were much more susceptible.
EducationConnecticut Post

Nursing homes share best practices, challenges in vaccinating staff

Nursing homes in Connecticut are racing to vaccinate all of their workers against coronavirus before the state-imposed deadline in September, but some face a greater challenge than others: Half of the 204 Connecticut nursing homes that are reporting data have staff immunization rates below 75 percent, and a handful are under 50 percent.
Rapid City, SDRapid City Journal

Rapid City nursing homes face federal vaccine mandate

Nursing home facilities that rely on Medicaid funding in Rapid City reported staff vaccination rates of 51% to 82% as of Aug. 8, though only one facility reported a positive COVID-19 case among staff during that week. How those rates will change in the next several weeks is yet to...
Durant, OKKTEN.com

Nursing home firm fears vaccine mandate will strain employment

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) -- Last week, the Biden Administration announced that all employees at long-term care facilities must be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of federal funding. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said the requirement is a key component of protecting the health and safety of nursing...
Missouri Statemissouribusinessalert.com

Despite new FDA approval, many Missouri employers hesitate to mandate vaccine

Employers seeking to get their workforce vaccinated now have more leeway in the fight against COVID-19. On Aug. 23, the Food and Drug Administration gave its full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement is expected to give confidence to individuals and businesses hesitant to take the vaccines. While...
HealthMiami Herald

Missouri nursing home workers lag far behind in vaccinations

Officials face a tall order to get all Missouri nursing home workers vaccinated because fewer than half of them have received the shots. By that metric, Missouri’s 48% ranks third-lowest in the nation, trailed only by Florida and Louisiana, both at 47%. Hawaii leads the states, at 89%. But at...
Mecklenburg County, NCfox46.com

Gibbie Harris supports vaccine mandates in nursing homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) — Data shows the rise in COVID-19 infections in nursing homes is linked to staff. President Biden announced all long-term care facilities must require vaccination of their employees, or face a loss of government funding from Medicare/ Medicaid. Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris fully...

Comments / 0

Community Policy