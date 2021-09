It has been just over a week since Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana. Electricity is slowly being restored in New Orleans. Many small towns along the Gulf Coast are still reeling after this storm. The extreme wind and the devastating storm surge flattened some communities. Other towns are isolated by floodwaters. NPR's Brian Mann joins us now from New Orleans. Brian, good morning. As we mentioned, now it's been more than a week. Some power is now coming back on. Is that right?