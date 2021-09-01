What Is the Process to Get Privileges Inside a Hospital?
1. Request – Send the medical staff office (MSO) for the facility a letter, along with a CV requesting an application packet for your specialty. 2. Application – The medical staff office will then send you an application packet with instructions and forms, including an application, a conflict of interest form, a release of information form, a form where you agree to abide by the hospitals rules and regulations, maybe even a confidentiality agreement, and there will be questions about your license(s) such as: the specialty certification, DEA #, Tax ID, Board Certifications, professional liability insurance.southfloridahospitalnews.com
Comments / 2