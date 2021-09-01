Cancel
What Is the Process to Get Privileges Inside a Hospital?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. Request – Send the medical staff office (MSO) for the facility a letter, along with a CV requesting an application packet for your specialty. 2. Application – The medical staff office will then send you an application packet with instructions and forms, including an application, a conflict of interest form, a release of information form, a form where you agree to abide by the hospitals rules and regulations, maybe even a confidentiality agreement, and there will be questions about your license(s) such as: the specialty certification, DEA #, Tax ID, Board Certifications, professional liability insurance.

Public HealthPosted by
MassLive.com

How should hospitals enact COVID vaccine mandates? Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association discusses exemption process

When an employer implements a COVID-19 vaccination mandate, what exemption processes must they have in place?. The Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association (MHA) invited two attorneys from Seyfarth Shaw LLP. to discuss such questions in a webinar held Thursday. In June, the MHA issued a public endorsement of Massachusetts hospitals...
Oregon State987thebull.com

Inside Oregon’s Hospitals in COVID-19 Crisis

Seriously sick, dying patients: and not enough people to help them. That’s the struggle in Oregon’s hospitals, and because of it, the governor’s promising relief. Intensive Care Nurse Clarissa Carson describes the crisis. “Every day we see just, the body boxes roll out one after the other, and as soon as we clean the room we get somebody back in there. It’s the worst we’ve ever seen.”
Health ServicesMedicineNet.com

What Are the Advantages and Disadvantages of a Hospital Birth?

Creating a birth plan may not cross your mind until after you get pregnant. Many women give birth in a hospital, but other options are birthing centers and home births. Learn about hospital delivery tips, including the advantages and disadvantages of delivering your baby in a hospital. As you decide...
Public HealthPosted by
KROC News

Employees Who Lose Their Jobs For Refusing To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Might Not Qualify For Unemployment

With more and more companies requiring employees to be vaccinated, for those that refuse and quit or are let go might not qualify for unemployment. Joe Roby Jr is an attorney at Johnson, Killen & Seiler, and specializes in employment and labor law. He states that " for an employee to collect unemployment they would have to have been let go from a job through no fault of their own, like if a company downsizes and they are lose their job."
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
Illinois Statepatientdaily.com

Illinois governor mandates COVID-19 vaccine: 'We are running out of time as our hospitals run out of beds'

The rate of hospitalizations continues to rise in Illinois because of the highly transmissible delta variant, forcing Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-Illinois) to mandate vaccine requirements for all health care workers, college students and school teachers and staff, from prekindergarten through college. He is also requiring indoor masking for everyone aged...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is Anthony Fauci’s Wife Involved In Approving COVID-19 Vaccines?

A video shared on Facebook claims Christine Grady, the wife of White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci, is involved in the approval of COVID-19 vaccines. Grady, who works for the National Institutes of Health (NIH), is not involved with the approval process of COVID-19 vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) handles the approval of vaccines, not the NIH.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
Public Healthophthalmologytimes.com

COVID-19: Investigators focus on vaccine’s impact on eyes

A study in the United Arab Emirates reported a possible link between adverse ocular events and a COVID-19 vaccination. Investigators in the United Arab Emirates reported a possible association between ocular adverse events and a COVID-19 vaccination (Sinopharm).1. The events developed after patients received the first dose of the vaccine....
Lakeland, FLPosted by
LkldNow

154 City Employees Tested Positive for COVID Last Month

The recent surge in COVID-19 infections is being felt at Lakeland City Hall. During August, 154 city employees tested positive for the virus. That is almost three times the 53 infected last December, the previous high month. And it represents 28.6% of the total 539 cases reported among city workers since April 2020.
Public Healthpncguam.com

Active enforcement of vaccination verification requirement starts

On Monday, Sept. 6, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) Division of Environmental Health (DEH) started actively enforcing the provisions of Executive Order 2021-21, which requires Covered Establishments and contact sports to verify COVID-19 vaccinations of patrons and participants. Enforcement will be conducted with the assistance of the Guam Police Department.
Public Healthwgxa.tv

Tennessee lawmaker wants to prohibit government mask mandates, vaccine proof and more

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee lawmaker has filed legislation which would limit the power of state and local governments when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions. State Representative Todd Warner (R-D92) filed HB1639 last week in the Tennessee House. Under the bill, state and political subdivisions would be prohibited from taking certain actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

