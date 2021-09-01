Cancel
South Bend, IN

Some steps forward, and plenty of work left, on diversity in Tribune coverage and newsroom

South Bend Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year ago, I wrote about diversity in the Tribune's newsroom, and the theme was boiled down in this line: "Our own house has its shortcomings." Our parent company, Gannett, was laying down a marker and establishing goals to boost equity and diversity over a five-year period. We had for decades at The Tribune talked about diversity and saw both steps forward and setbacks in our efforts to ensure that our newsroom reflects the community we serve.

