WWE Superstar Matt Riddle Has the Most Amazing Recap of Howard the Duck

By Russ Burlingame
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApparently, WWE Superstar Matt Riddle is a big fan of the first movie Marvel ever put in U.S. theaters...and we don't mean Iron Man. It seems as though Riddle is one of the dozens of people who love Howard the Duck. The 1986 comedy, which starred Tim Robbins (Green Lantern), Lea Thompson (Back to the Future), and voice actor Chip Zien (All My Children), was a critical and box office disaster, stigmatizing Marvel at a time when comic book movies were not especially common, and burning off some of the goodwill Lucasfilm had built up with Return of the Jedi.

