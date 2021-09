Some iOS 15 users have received prompts from the App Store asking for permission to serve personalized ads. First reported by 9to5Mac, the prompt is a new addition to an old setting that’s been in iOS for a while. Essentially, Apple used various information pulled from various apps to serve personalized ads in its own services, like the App Store and Apple News. Previously, ‘Personalized Ads’ targetting was enabled by default and users had to navigate through multiple pages in the Settings app to disable it.