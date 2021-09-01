Life Is Strange TV Series Still Happening, Adds Shawn Mendes To Oversee Music
The Life is Strange TV show from Godzilla and Detective Pikachu studio Legendary that was announced in 2016 is still in the works, and it's picking up steam. Shawn Mendes, the three-time Grammy Award nominated singer and songwriter behind hits like "Stitches" and "Treat You Better," has signed on to oversee the music for the show. Andrew Gertler, Mendes' manager and partner at their production company Permanent Content, will also oversee the music.www.gamespot.com
