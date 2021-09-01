Cancel
Foodie Getaway to the Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic

By Sarah Rigby
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide
 7 days ago
SPONSORED — Calling all foodies! The beloved Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic returns for its 11th year Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Boasting unlimited tastings at more than 20 stations featuring culinary selections from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants, 100+ beverage selections, and live entertainment, this annual foodie fete takes place outdoors on the hotel’s scenic causeway under the stars.

Overnight packages and tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at FoodandWineClassic.com .

About the Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic

The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic treats guests to a street party festival with unlimited tastings of culinary selections from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants, wine samplings from around the world and a selection of other beverages, all amidst a festive backdrop of live entertainment.

Live entertainment both nights inside the Dolphin Fountain is sure to please with a variety of fan-favorite acts.

The event features numerous themed areas including a beer garden, bubble lounge, and other specialty areas with more selections of food and drink.

With 22 restaurants and lounges and a distinguished culinary and beverage team, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort continually earns national recognition for its food and beverage program. The hotel features more than 70 certified wine sommeliers and 1,400 wine selections.

Stroll the causeway where you will be tempted with a diverse selection of delectable delights prepared by our award-winning chefs.

One of the many dessert offerings available each night of the event.

Tickets + Overnight Packages

Package options include a pair of tickets to enjoy unlimited tastings and a one- or two-night hotel stay starting at $580 per night. Overnight packages can be booked by phone at 1-888-828-8850.

Advance-purchase, event-only tickets are $165 per person (inclusive of tax and service fees).

To purchase an overnight package, visit FoodandWineClassic.com .

About the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort

In the heart of the Walt Disney World Resort, the award-winning Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort resides amongst the greatest theme parks and attractions in Central Florida. It is located between Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios , and nearby Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park and Magic Kingdom Park. Guests can discover 22 world-class restaurants and lounges, sophisticated guest rooms with Westin Heavenly Beds and the luxurious Mandara Spa. The resort features six pools, three health clubs, nearby golf, complimentary transportation throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, the early entry and extended park hours benefit, advance tee times on nearby Disney championship golf courses, and more! www.SwanDolphin.com

*Presented by Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort

Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

Tampa, FL
The Tampa Bay area is packed with amazing experiences, activities, restaurants and events. It's the reason why so many people of all ages are moving and visiting here every year! But whether you live here or are just visiting, chances are there's more to explore that you ever imagined. This is where we come in! We curate the best of Tampa Bay, St. Pete, Clearwater and beyond for grown ups, making it easier to find fun things to do as a couple or with your best buds.

