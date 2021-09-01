DOE oversight hearing to focus on plans for reopening schools this fall

The Department of Education will be holding several meetings today and tomorrow to discuss reopening plans for schools.

At 10 a.m., the reopening plans will be at the forefront of an oversight hearing. And then, parents will be able to voice their concerns at several forums tonight and tomorrow. Concerns about vaccination status for students and staff will be addressed at the meeting.

Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross-Porter and Department of Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi will testify at the hearing this morning with the City Council. Councilmember Mark Treyger, who chairs the committee on education, says there are a lot of unanswered questions. Educators say there’s not a lot of information about testing and quarantine plans. He also says that while the DOE says parents can indicate their child’s vaccination status through an online portal - many parents are not aware of this.

Another big question that parents have, according to Treyger, is what instructional options will exist for quarantined students.

A virtual forum will be held in Brooklyn at 6 p.m. tonight for parents. Tomorrow, Bronx parents will be able to voice their concerns at another forum. Both forums will be 90 minutes, and parents are required to register in order to join.

You are required to register in order to virtually attend either forum, and you can find that information here on our website.