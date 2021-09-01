Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

DOE oversight hearing to focus on plans for reopening schools this fall

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38PvAD_0bjEhMha00

The Department of Education will be holding several meetings today and tomorrow to discuss reopening plans for schools.

At 10 a.m., the reopening plans will be at the forefront of an oversight hearing. And then, parents will be able to voice their concerns at several forums tonight and tomorrow. Concerns about vaccination status for students and staff will be addressed at the meeting.

Schools Chancellor Meisha Ross-Porter and Department of Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi will testify at the hearing this morning with the City Council. Councilmember Mark Treyger, who chairs the committee on education, says there are a lot of unanswered questions. Educators say there’s not a lot of information about testing and quarantine plans. He also says that while the DOE says parents can indicate their child’s vaccination status through an online portal - many parents are not aware of this.

Another big question that parents have, according to Treyger, is what instructional options will exist for quarantined students.

A virtual forum will be held in Brooklyn at 6 p.m. tonight for parents. Tomorrow, Bronx parents will be able to voice their concerns at another forum. Both forums will be 90 minutes, and parents are required to register in order to join.

Tomorrow night Bronx parents can attend a similar forum. Each forum we’re told is an hour and a half and will include a Q&A.

You are required to register in order to virtually attend either forum, and you can find that information here on our website.

Comments / 0

News 12

News 12

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Treyger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The City Council#Treyger#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Rye, NYNews 12

Ida damage to delay start of Rye school year

Damage from Ida is delaying the start of school in Rye. In a statement, Superintendent Dr. Eric Byrne says their buildings sustained flood damage and, due to cleanup and repairs, the start of the fall semester has been pushed back to Monday Sept. 13. He says, in part, “damage to...
EducationNews 12

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona: 'It's time to get kids back in the classroom'

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona encouraged students to get back in the classroom Tuesday morning. "At this point, we're talking about making sure students have an opportunity to be in the classroom safely and making sure our staff feel safe going to work...it's time to make sure we do everything we need to do to focus on our students being in the classroom safely," Cardona said.
Educationpncguam.com

Governor to close schools starting Monday?

In response to the growing number of students infected by COVID-19, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero will be closing all schools starting Monday next week, people familiar with the matter informed PNC. The governor had been meeting with Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez and the leaders of Catholic schools...
EducationPosted by
The 74

Texas School Cancels Classes After State Passes Controversial Social Studies Law

McKinney school officials long took pride in their students’ participation in the nationwide Youth and Government program, calling the district a “perennial standout.” Every year, students researched current issues, proposed and debated their own public policy, and competed in a mock legislature and elections process for statewide offices. Since the program’s arrival to McKinney in […]
EducationPosted by
NJ Spotlight

COVID-19 vaccination mandate for teachers, school staffers likely within days

Since announcing a school-mask mandate two weeks ago, Gov. Phil Murphy left little doubt that he would next mandate vaccinations for teachers and other school personnel. With schools set to open within weeks — and Murphy returning from vacation — details of the vaccination initiative are starting to emerge. Murphy is expected to announce that all teachers and staff must be vaccinated or be subject to weekly COVID-19 testing.
Educationmymalonetelegram.com

Parents renew demand to unmask school children

ALBANY — New York voices are growing louder in protest to statewide COVID-19 mandates with up to 1,000 parents and caregivers of school-aged children rallying outside the Capitol over the weekend demanding face masks be a personal choice for each family when classes resume next week. Parents came out in...
New York City, NYtalesbuzz.com

NYC DOE doles out $12M to help schools social distance

The city Department of Education is shelling out at least $12 million to pay for extra teachers to help maintain social-distancing protocols this school year, documents show. More than 100 schools requested extra teachers to staff additional classes made necessary by the coronavirus safeguard, according to a DOE memorandum. Thus...
Educationchathamjournal.com

Roy Cooper vetoes bill tweaking NC charter school oversight

Raleigh, NC – Gov. Roy Cooper’s latest veto targets a bill that would have tweaked oversight of public charter schools in North Carolina. Cooper’s rejection of House Bill 729 marks his fifth veto this year and 58th veto since he took office in 2017. The governor specifically rejected a piece...
EducationNews On 6

Hulbert Public Schools To Require Masks For All Students, Adults On School Grounds

The Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education has voted to require masks for all students and adults on school grounds. According to a statement issued by the district, masks will be required for every adult and student regardless of vaccination status. The district said that it will require masks to be worn at all times both indoors and outdoors when in the presence of others on school grounds. Hulbert Public Schools is now the first school district to implement a full mask mandate in Northeast Oklahoma. It is also the first district to have a mandate without any outs for parents. According to the district, students will be able to remove their masks when they are able to socially distance while eating lunch.
Public Healthmiamitimesonline.com

Schools reopening nationwide with and without masks

As Tussahaw Elementary opened last week for a new school year, teary-eyed mothers led in kindergartners dwarfed by backpacks while buses dropped off fifth graders looking forward to ruling their school. The biggest clue to the lingering COVID-19 crisis was the masks worn by students and teachers – but not all of them.
Protestsz1077fm.com

PROTESTORS AGAINST STUDENT MASKING DESCEND ON SCHOOL BOARD MEETING, MASKLESS PROTESTORS EJECTED

A group of more than 60 protestors descended on the Morongo Unified School District’s first in-person meeting of the 2021-2022 school year last night (August 10) to protest the district’s mandate ordering all returning students to wear masks when indoors at any district school site. However, when informed that masks were required to attend the board meeting, many protesters refused, prompting Sheriff’s Deputies to be called to monitor the event. With around half of protestors ejected for refusing to wear a mask, the remaining reluctantly-masked protesters voiced their opposition to the mandate, including Jamie Westmoreland and Amanda Roby.
Montgomery County, MDweaa.org

Two Way Talk: Dr. Reesman discusses reopening plans for Montgomery County Public Schools

BALTIMORE, MD (WEAA) — With coronavirus cases back on the rise, some parents and students are hesitant about returning to classrooms. Dr. Jennifer Linton Reesman, who is board certified in clinical neuropsychology by the American Board of Professional Psychology joins hosts Anthony McCarthy and Cara Williams to discuss reopening plans for Montgomery County Public Schools.
Educationmyrtlebeachonline.com

Gov. Cooper urges the many NC school districts not requiring masks to reconsider

Gov. Roy Cooper and state health leaders are urging school boards across North Carolina to reconsider their decision not to require face masks for the new school year. As of Aug. 13, 53 school districts, many in small, rural area with low COVID-19 vaccination rates, have decided to make face masks optional. In a letter sent Friday to school board chairs, Cooper urged them to fully implement state health guidelines that recommend that face coverings be required to be worn inside schools.

Comments / 0

Community Policy