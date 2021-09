STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City health officials Tuesday addressed the coronavirus mu variant, which research has shown to now be present in every U.S. state except Nebraska. “There are, you know, some concerns about this being more resistant to the immune system, both in terms of vaccines as well as natural immunity, than other variants,” said Dr. Dave Chokshi, commissioner of the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. “And so that is why the World Health Organization added it to its ‘variants of interest’ list.”