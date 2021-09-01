Under-the-radar concerns for seven NBA title contenders, including the Los Angeles Lakers and Bro...
The Brooklyn Nets enter September as the betting favorites to take home the 2021-22 NBA title -- and for good reason. The superstar trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving form the most-feared big three in the league. But that group played just 14 games together during the regular season and playoffs combined. Can they stay healthy throughout the entire season?abc7news.com
Comments / 0