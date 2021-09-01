Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Paralympian’s Gold Medal Yanked Because He Showed Up Three Minutes Late

By Jamie Ross
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Malaysian shot-putter who wiped the floor with his competition at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo on Tuesday has had his gold medal stripped from him—because he showed up three minutes late to the event. A spokesman for the International Paralympic Committee said organizers allowed Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli to compete despite his late arrival because they thought there might be a good reason behind it. However, after he won, they decided that there was no reasonable explanation, so they revoked his gold medal. IPC spokesman Craig Spence tried to deflect the outrage that greeted the decision, saying: “I’m sorry. Rules are rules... Others get there five minutes early.” Spence said the Malaysian team explained the three minute delay by saying that the announcement was given in a language they didn’t understand. Zolkfeli hasn’t commented on the decision. He competes under the Games’ F20 category for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Medal#Paralympian#Paralympic Games#Tokyo#Malaysian#Ipc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Golfchatsports.com

So, what has Stefan Schauffele been up to with Xander's gold medal?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Last week at Liberty National, Xander Schauffele revealed that he hadn't spent a lot of time with his Olympic gold medal since winning it in Tokyo last month. "Pops has it," Schauffele said. "I can't get it off of him right now. I had a couple...
SportsBBC

Tokyo Paralympics: Maisie Summers-Newton's family 'proud' of gold medal

Maisie Summers-Newton's family have said they are "so proud" after the swimmer claimed gold at the Tokyo Paralympics. Summers-Newton, 19, took first place in the SM6 200m medley - much to the delight of her family and friends gathered in her home town of Wollaston, Northamptonshire. Laura Summers, Maisie's mum,...
GolfGolfWRX

Gold medal gear: An inside look at Xander Schauffele’s Olympic WITB

It was less than 30 days ago that Xander Schauffele stood atop the podium at Kasumigaseki Country Club’s East Course in Tokyo, gold medal around his neck. Schauffele vanquished a field of 120 competitors from 42 nations by a stroke in the men’s golf competition. It’s only once every four...
Sportsabc17news.com

Oksana Masters picks up 2nd gold medal at Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO (AP) — Oksana Masters has won her second gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics. That brings her career total to four gold and 10 medals overall in both summer and winter events. She won the women’s hand-cycle road race in her class to go with an earlier victory in the time trial. She could win one more gold in Tokyo in the relay event. Masters began her Paralympic career in 2012 in London with a bronze medal in rowing. She has had equal success in winter events. She won two gold medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympics.
Hockeychatsports.com

Wednesday’s FTB: The Gold Medal Goes to Canada

Yesterday the Women’s World Championships finished with Finland taking the bronze in the early game in a convincing, but not dominating win over Switzerland. The Swiss surprised this year with their ability to push hard with their best player sidelined, and it feels like a matter of time before they are a threat to win in the bronze medal game or even a semifinal.
HockeytheScore

U.S. beats Finland, advances to gold-medal game at women's worlds

The United States advanced to the gold-medal game at the Women's World Hockey Championship after defeating Finland 3-0 in the semifinal on Monday afternoon. The game remained a scoreless tie following the first period, but Alex Carpenter put the Americans on the board early in the second. Abbey Murphy tacked...
SportsDaily Illini

Illini Paralympians update: Martin wins two silvers; Scaroni, Romanchuk secure gold medals

The Paralympics kicked off last week in Tokyo, with several Illini competing for Team USA. Here’s how the Illini have done at the Paralympics:. McFadden came into the Paralympics with 17 Paralympic medals. This week, she added to her collection, winning a silver medal in the T54 800 meters on Sunday and a bronze in the T54 5000 meters on Friday. She finished fifth in the T54 1500 meters final Tuesday morning.
SportsSportsnet.ca

Trip to gold-medal game on the line in Canada's tilt vs. Switzerland

Sandra Prusina presents the Women's Worlds Report. She provides insight on the storylines heading into Semifinal Monday at the IIHF Women's World Championship. Aug. 27: Mike Board, Stamps-Bombers and Women’s Worlds Report. August 27 2021. Will Nault and Logan Gordon weigh in on the latest NHL news and the Blue...
TennisPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Canadian Teen Upsets Two Former Champs in One Week at U.S. Open

Sunday evening saw a rising star of the tennis world continue her incredible U.S. Open streak as Leylah Fernandez, 18, knocked out 2016 tournament winner Angelique Kerber. Fernandez, who upset defending champion Naomi Osaka in a match on Friday, lost the first set to the more seasoned Kerber but claimed the next two with obvious delight. The Canadian, who was ranked No. 73 going into the tournament, celebrated every successful groundstroke, pumping her fist or windmilling her arms. Fernandez cinched the final serve in the third set by hitting a shot that her opponent returned into the net. Fernandez has only ever made it as far as the third round in any major tournament until now. She will advance to the quarter-finals this week, where she’ll face Elina Svitolina in a battle for a slot in the semi-finals.
Combat Sportspunditarena.com

Michaela Walsh is confident she can win an Olympic gold medal in 2024

Michaela Walsh is confident she has what it takes to win an Olympic gold medal in 2024 after disappointment this year in Tokyo. Belfast featherweight Walsh had her Olympic dreams dashed this year in her first fight in Tokyo, as Italy’s Irma Testa secured a unanimous decision victory in the pair’s last-16 bout.
TennisPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Tennis Player Sloane Stephens Bombarded With Hate After U.S. Open Loss

After tennis star Sloane Stephens lost to Germany’s Angelique Kerber at the U.S. Open this weekend, she was deluged with hateful and even violent messages that she shared on Instagram. This type of hate is so exhausting and never ending,” she wrote. “This isn’t talked about enough but it really freaking sucks.” Stephens, 28, won the U.S. Open in 2017 and defeated friend Coco Gauff in the second round this year. After Saturday’s third-round loss, she said she got 2,000 vile messages. “Sloane has courageously brought to the forefront an issue that many modern day athletes are forced to deal with throughout their careers,” the U.S. Tennis Association said in response to her post. “The unfortunate reality is that this type of vitriol and hate is far too commonplace on social media platforms.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy