Special Weather Statement issued for Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell, Halifax, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 05:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Weak rotation is indicated within these storm cells. As these are associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ida, a brief weak tornado could develop at any time within these stronger storm cells. Target Area: Appomattox; Bedford; Campbell; Halifax; Pittsylvania Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Appomattox, Campbell, Pittsylvania, western Halifax, and southeastern Bedford Counties, the City of Danville and the City of Lynchburg through 815 AM EDT At 725 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a band of strong thunderstorms from near Danville to Chatham to Rustburg, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lynchburg Danville Altavista Hurt Chatham Gretna and Ingram. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH