Indiana State

KIRK SPEAKS, WEEK 1: INDIANA HOOSIERS

By mattcabel
blackheartgoldpants.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFolks, football season is back, which means so am I with my weekly recap (and snark) of Kirk Ferentz weekly press conferences. Did ya miss me?. This year, we’re going to try to focus a bit more on player interview tweets during this as well as Kirk’s press conference recaps. And today, we have an extra special guest in an appearance from Gary Barta. With that in mind, let’s get right to it, because we have a lot to cover. Check out the full Barta transcript here and the Ferentz transcript here.

