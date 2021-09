If you are equipped with a virtual reality headset you may like to visit this years Tokyo Game Show 2021 which opens its virtual doors on September 30th 2021 and runs until October 3rd 2021. The virtual venue supports all major hardware including the Oculus Quest 2, Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and also both Windows and Mac operating systems. If you are interested in checking out the virtual venue a teaser trailer has been released avoiding a glimpse at what you can expect from the event. More details are expected to be made available before the Tokyo Game Show 2021 starts and as always we will keep you up to speed as always.