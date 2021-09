• The Monmouth County Retired Educators Association will meet at 11 a.m. Oct. 12 at Jumping Brook Golf Club, Neptune. The guest speaker will be Mary Beth Beichert from. NJEA Government Relations. At 10:30 a.m., PAC-endorsed candidates will be available for members to meet and voice their concerns. Members are encouraged to bring a non-perishable donation for the food bank. For luncheon reservations, contact Sue at 732-995-7754 or email sueshrott@gmail.com. Checks payable to MCREA for $34 may be mailed to Sue Shrott, 162 Harbor Circle Drive, Freehold, NJ 07728, received before Oct. 1. Check the association’s Facebook page or website, monmouthcrea.org, for updates. New.